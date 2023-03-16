Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,244 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.4% in the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Target by 13.5% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. lifted its position in Target by 1.7% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 3,644 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

TGT opened at $159.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.70. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

