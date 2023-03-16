Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock valued at $97,831,003. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock opened at $273.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.57. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $268.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.00.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

