Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5-6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Shares of ASO stock opened at $59.91 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

In related news, SVP Manish Maini sold 45,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $2,444,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,575,350.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,059 shares of company stock worth $8,428,292. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

