Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling Sells 62,778 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Steven Reichling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Steven Reichling sold 4,708 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $2,306.92.

On Monday, February 13th, Steven Reichling sold 4,823 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $2,893.80.

On Friday, January 13th, Steven Reichling sold 4,730 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $3,263.70.

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

