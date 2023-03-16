Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CFO Steven Reichling Sells 62,778 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $29,505.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Steven Reichling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Steven Reichling sold 4,708 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $2,306.92.
- On Monday, February 13th, Steven Reichling sold 4,823 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $2,893.80.
- On Friday, January 13th, Steven Reichling sold 4,730 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $3,263.70.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.54 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.