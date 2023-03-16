Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXDX traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 384,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Accelerate Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.02.

Insider Transactions at Accelerate Diagnostics

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,996.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 62,778 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $29,505.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,690.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 155,635 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total transaction of $73,148.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,823 shares in the company, valued at $217,996.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 290,535 shares of company stock valued at $142,098. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 83.4% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,302,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,100,000 after buying an additional 3,320,692 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 412.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 618,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 497,706 shares during the last quarter. 33.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

