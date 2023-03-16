Achain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $190,880.88 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Achain has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $190,880.88 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00010633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000262 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005492 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004275 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

