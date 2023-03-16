Addison Capital Co Lowers Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Addison Capital Co cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Target were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Target by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.71. The stock had a trading volume of 464,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,382. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

