adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Up 10.5% in February

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,353,100 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 13th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.2 days.
OTCMKTS:ADDDF opened at $149.75 on Thursday. adidas has a one year low of $90.01 and a one year high of $249.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.29.
