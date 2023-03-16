Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AAP. UBS Group downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $121.43. 462,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $119.89 and a 1-year high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 20,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

