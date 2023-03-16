Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.78) target price on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock traded down GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 240.95 ($2.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,395. The firm has a market cap of £522.64 million, a P/E ratio of 3,068.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 258.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 262.55. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 229 ($2.79) and a one year high of GBX 319.50 ($3.89).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a GBX 1.51 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.64. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

