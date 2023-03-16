aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $184.78 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 16th. In the last week, aelf has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $184.78 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001234 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00010468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003598 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001665 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,614,621 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.