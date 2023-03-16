aelf Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $185.05 million and approximately $25.01 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00010673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003620 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000045 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001728 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 581,614,621 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

