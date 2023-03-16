Aequus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:AQS) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CVE:AQS – Get Rating) dropped 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 100,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 161,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.88, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs in Canada. It focuses on various therapeutic areas, including neurology, ophthalmology, and transplantation. The company markets Vistitan, an ophthalmology product to reduce elevated intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; Tacrolimus IR, an immunosuppressant for the treatment and prevention of acute rejection following organ transplantation; Evolve dry eye products for various symptoms involved with dry eye disease and blepharitis, including discomfort, stinging, burning, and dryness; and preservative free ophthalmic product.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.