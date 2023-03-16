Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Up 11.5% in February

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,358.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,353,514 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,563,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,358,000 after buying an additional 1,290,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 702,154 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,271,000 after buying an additional 608,034 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AJRD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AJRD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.75. 4,038,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,186. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.79.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.25). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

