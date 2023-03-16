Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Short Interest Update

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 6,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Transactions at Aeva Technologies

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 35,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $72,419.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,824,040 shares in the company, valued at $48,124,560.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 419,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 248,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188,489 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21,907 shares during the last quarter. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies Stock Performance

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.63. 1,366,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,040. Aeva Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $355.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. from automated driving to consumer electronics, consumer health, industrial automation, and security application.

