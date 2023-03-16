AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. AEye had a negative return on equity of 70.52% and a negative net margin of 2,294.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

AEye Stock Up 1.4 %

LIDR stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. AEye has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $6.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.77.

Get AEye alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered AEye to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEye Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEye in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in AEye during the first quarter worth $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AEye during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AEye by 240.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in AEye during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.