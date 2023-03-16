Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Short Interest Update

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the February 13th total of 1,548,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Africa Oil from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil Stock Down 9.0 %

OTCMKTS:AOIFF opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.07. Africa Oil has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

Africa Oil Announces Dividend

Africa Oil Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Africa Oil’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

(Get Rating)

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.