Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Buy Rating at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated their buy rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.10.
NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,036,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,666. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. Agenus has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.37.
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
