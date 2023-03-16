Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

Air Industries Group stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 6,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.89. Air Industries Group has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an integrated tier 1 manufacturer of precision assemblies and components for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications and is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The company is regarded for its expertise in manufacturing parts and assemblies that are vital for flight safety and performance, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, and jet engine components.

