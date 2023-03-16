Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.79. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

Insider Activity at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,250 shares of company stock worth $154,590 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Air Transport Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,129 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

