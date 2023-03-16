Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Update

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 18,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Alight Price Performance
Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
