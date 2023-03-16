Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Short Interest Update

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,460,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 18,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Alight Price Performance

Shares of ALIT stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,870. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alight by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Alight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alight by 36.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 65.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

