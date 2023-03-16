Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 14,164 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $89,658.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,091,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,961.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Down 1.6 %

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

ALHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

