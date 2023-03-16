Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Short Interest Down 9.9% in February

Allego (NYSE:ALLGGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 420,600 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the February 13th total of 466,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Allego

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allego during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,540,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allego during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Allego by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Allego in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allego Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLG traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,295. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. Allego has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

