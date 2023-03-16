Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.47). The company had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

