Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSLGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Monday.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $25.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 2.49. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $24.05 and a 1 year high of $69.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $198,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $45,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

