Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Centric Wealth Management

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGGet Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,906.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 766.1% in the 3rd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 21,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 19,405 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $96.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $144.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

