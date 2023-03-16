Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $96.51 on Thursday. Alphabet has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $143.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,424,078. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 31,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,985,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

