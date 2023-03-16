Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Shares Up 10.2%

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.86 and last traded at $19.81. 78,497 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 162,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $590.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.11 million. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Amalgamated Financial

In related news, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $993,861.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,873,741.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sean Searby sold 2,096 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $49,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,064.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Financial Corp. Amalgamated sold 45,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $993,861.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,195 shares in the company, valued at $174,873,741.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Amalgamated Bank. It offers commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust custody segments. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

