American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 2.6% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 122,448 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 72,569 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $159.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $194.35.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

