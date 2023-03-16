American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Down 10.1% in February

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 6,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. American Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Realty Investors Company Profile

ARL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised American Realty Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

(Get Rating)

American Realty Investors, Inc engages in the acquisition, financing, operation, and sale of real estate and real estate assets. Its projects include office buildings, golf course, and residential apartments. The company was founded in November 1999 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.