American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Superconductor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,782. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $87,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 943,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,848.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 74.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 228.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 83,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

