American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

American Vanguard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

American Vanguard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Vanguard

About American Vanguard

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

