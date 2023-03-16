American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Shares of American Vanguard stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 41,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,397. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $25.99.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.
American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.
