Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director William I. Jr. Bowen Acquires 670 Shares

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Director William I. Jr. Bowen acquired 670 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $27,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

ABCB opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.13. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.17). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $272.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameris Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,995 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

