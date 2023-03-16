Ampleforth Price Reaches $1.15 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, Ampleforth has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $52.88 million and approximately $395,253.87 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00004464 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth’s launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.

For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.

Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

Ampleforth Token Trading

