Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Now Covered by DA Davidson

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

AMPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amplitude from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

AMPL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.51. 70,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,631. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.20.

In other Amplitude news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,647.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 19,638 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $238,994.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 967,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 2,523 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $36,861.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,647.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $326,261. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 1,972.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 526,191 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Amplitude by 44.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amplitude by 32.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,922,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,406 shares during the period. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

