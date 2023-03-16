Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 16th (ACN, ADBE, AEGXF, AGL, ALV, AMRS, AURA, BILL, BIREF, BODY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, March 16th:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $300.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $395.00 to $400.00.

had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $360.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $382.00 to $385.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $340.00 to $385.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $380.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price reduced by Wolfe Research from $440.00 to $420.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $370.00 to $375.00.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$16.00.

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.50 to C$13.75.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $28.00.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €309.00 ($332.26) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $22.00 to $5.00.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $2.00 to $1.50.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $30.00 to $25.00.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $1.25 to $0.50.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $2.50 to $1.75.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $6.50.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $10.00 to $5.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $12.00 to $10.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.00.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $6.00.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $2.50 to $3.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target boosted by Argus from $60.00 to $62.00.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) had its price target trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $28.00.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) had its price target boosted by Alliance Global Partners from $10.00 to $11.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$116.00 to C$122.00.

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) was given a €200.00 ($215.05) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) was given a €44.10 ($47.42) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.50.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.50 to C$11.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$11.25 to C$11.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $12.00.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $9.00 to $10.00.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €28.00 ($30.11) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $166.00 to $182.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $56.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $210.00 to $220.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $190.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $217.00 to $224.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $234.00 to $238.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $87.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $12.00.

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) was given a €12.00 ($12.90) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $174.00.

GreenFirst Forest Products (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada to C$1.75.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $19.00.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $45.00 to $33.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $59.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $116.00 to $120.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $96.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $4.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $12.00 to $6.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $12.00 to $7.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $58.00.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $74.00.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $280.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $395.00 to $400.00.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $2.70 to $1.70.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $49.00.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $4.00.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $2.00 to $2.50.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $7.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $17.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $15.00 to $16.00.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $35.00.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) had its target price increased by Northland Securities from $40.00 to $50.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $38.00.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $7.00 to $6.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $275.00.

Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $29.00 to $24.00.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €110.00 ($118.28) target price by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) was given a €108.00 ($116.13) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Stratec (ETR:SBS) was given a €87.00 ($93.55) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) was given a €7.30 ($7.85) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $29.00 to $26.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $10.50 to $9.50.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $15.00.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $13.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $92.00 to $106.00.

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) was given a €11.90 ($12.80) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Talanx (ETR:TLX) was given a €50.00 ($53.76) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $66.00.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$4.00.

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial to C$4.50.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$1.30 to C$1.00.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $215.00 to $185.00.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $8.50 to $6.50.

