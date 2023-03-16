Analysts Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Price Target at $19.75

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.75.

BSAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $16.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $527.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 18.02%. Analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 158.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 44,991 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 234.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 68,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.