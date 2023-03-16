Analyzing ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) and SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF)

ARB (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) and SAF-Holland (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of ARB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of SAF-Holland shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ARB alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ARB and SAF-Holland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB N/A N/A N/A SAF-Holland N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

ARB pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. SAF-Holland pays an annual dividend of C$0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ARB pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SAF-Holland pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SAF-Holland is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares ARB and SAF-Holland’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB N/A N/A N/A $0.59 34.65 SAF-Holland N/A N/A N/A C$0.77 13.60

SAF-Holland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ARB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ARB and SAF-Holland, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB 0 0 1 0 3.00 SAF-Holland 0 1 0 0 2.00

SAF-Holland has a consensus price target of C$13.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.81%. Given SAF-Holland’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SAF-Holland is more favorable than ARB.

Summary

SAF-Holland beats ARB on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARB

(Get Rating)

ARB Corporation Limited engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works. The company provides bull bars, side rails and steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks, cross bars and carriers, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment and points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, slide kitchen, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, interior protection, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers. It also offers LINX, a controller that declutters the dashboard and centralizes the command of vehicle accessories by replacing classic switches, gauges, and monitors with one sleek and smart driver interface; and UHF radios, GPS, and reversing cameras. The company serves stockists, vehicle dealers, and various fleet operators. It operates approximately 74 ARB stores, which include 30 company owned stores. The company has operations in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The company has a strategic partnership with Ford Motor Company to develop a suite of aftermarket products for the Ford Bronco. ARB Corporation Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Kilsyth, Australia.

About SAF-Holland

(Get Rating)

SAF-HOLLAND SE engages in the manufacture and supply of systems and components for commercial, public, and recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: EMEA, Americas, and APAC/China. The EMEA segment includes manufacture and sale of axles and suspension systems for trailers and semi-trailers as well as fifth wheels for heavy trucks. It also provides spare parts for the trailer and commercial vehicle industry. The Americas segment manufactures and sells key components for the semi-trailer, trailer, truck, bus and recreational vehicle industries. It also provides spare parts for the trailer and commercial vehicle industry, axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins and landing legs as well as coupling devices. The APAC/China segment manufactures and sale of axle and suspension systems for buses, trailers and semi-trailers. The company was founded on December 21, 2005 and is headquartered in Bessenbach, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for ARB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.