Analyzing Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB)

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) and GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:GRRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Northeast Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. GrandSouth Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Northeast Community Bancorp pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Northeast Community Bancorp alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.7% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of GrandSouth Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 33.72% 9.67% 1.97% GrandSouth Bancorporation 26.83% 17.54% 1.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $73.68 million 3.07 $24.84 million $1.61 8.71 GrandSouth Bancorporation $58.82 million 3.49 $16.11 million N/A N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than GrandSouth Bancorporation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Northeast Community Bancorp and GrandSouth Bancorporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A GrandSouth Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Northeast Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

About GrandSouth Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

GrandSouth Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for GrandSouth Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, various term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers one-to-four family residential, commercial real estate, home equity and lines of credit, residential construction and other construction and land, and commercial loans; and consumer loans comprising loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and boats and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt. In addition, it invests in investment securities, as well as provides specialty floor plan lending to small auto dealerships under the CarBucks trade name. The company operates through eight branches across South Carolina. GrandSouth Bancorporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Greenville, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.