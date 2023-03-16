Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.38. 141,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,010,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Angi from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Angi from $2.60 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Angi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.68.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 48,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $144,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 48,570 shares of company stock valued at $145,710 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

