Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien Sells 45,000 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Anterix Price Performance

ATEX opened at $31.24 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $60.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Anterix by 40.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Anterix by 57.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anterix by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Anterix during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anterix Company Profile

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

