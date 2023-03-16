Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Down 7.2% in February

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the February 13th total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,833,000 after purchasing an additional 158,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,263,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,504 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,999,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,715,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,682,000 after purchasing an additional 78,221 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,291,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,833. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 36.70, a quick ratio of 36.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, November 21st.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity. The company was founded on June 29, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

