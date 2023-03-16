Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Receives $6.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.50 to $3.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.21.

Applied Digital ( OTCMKTS:APLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 145.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Digital will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chuck Hastings purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Wes Cummins acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,238.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chuck Hastings acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 464,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,055. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 310,000 shares of company stock worth $817,400. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Applied Digital by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 5,204.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,798 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corp. operates as a technology company, which engages in the development and operation of data centers which provide computing power. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

