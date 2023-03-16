Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 11,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABR traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 4,648,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,160. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 46.60, a quick ratio of 46.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,683.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,348.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,430.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,168,277 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,683.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,131 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1,614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. 40.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

