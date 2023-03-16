Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ RKDA traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $7.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,022. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $106.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company, which engages in the development of agricultural products. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers. Its products include GoodWheat pasta, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring bath and body care.

