Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 6,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.47. 3,292,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,325. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,813,000 after buying an additional 65,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

