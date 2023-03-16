Ardor Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for $0.0902 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $90.15 million and $2.28 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00063444 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00051783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00020638 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000838 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

