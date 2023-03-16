Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.30

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 94973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Ares Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Meteora Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 264,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 233,562 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,965,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,873 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Acquisition by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 464,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 279,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 16,950.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,972,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,412 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

