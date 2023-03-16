Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Update

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the February 13th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,953,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total value of $530,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 237,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,953,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,462 shares of company stock worth $35,671,679. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arista Networks Trading Up 5.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Arista Networks by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Arista Networks by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 54,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $8.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,142,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,182. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $164.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.14 and its 200 day moving average is $124.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

