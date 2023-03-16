Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Shares Down 7.2%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 2,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Armor Minerals Stock Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 26.60 and a quick ratio of 26.58. The stock has a market cap of C$34.48 million and a PE ratio of -450.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46.

About Armor Minerals

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

